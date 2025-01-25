Left Menu

Cricket Triumph: Bishnoi and Varma's Heroics Lead India to Victory

In a thrilling T20I match against England, India's Ravi Bishnoi and Tilak Varma led their team to victory by two wickets. Varma remained unbeaten with a 72-run knock, while Bishnoi supported him fiercely. Both players emphasized their determination amid challenging odds and highlighted the value of partnerships.

Updated: 25-01-2025 23:24 IST
In a thrilling encounter, India's cricket team clinched victory against England in the second T20I, winning by just two wickets. The match, held on Saturday, saw Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi steer their team to a nail-biting win, chasing a target of 166 with four balls to spare.

Varma's unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, complemented by Bishnoi's crucial boundaries, marked the highlight of the chase. Bishnoi acknowledged Varma's settled form as pivotal, taking care not to play reckless shots given the limited wickets in hand.

Post-match, Varma commended the team's preparation to face bowlers like Jofra Archer. India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed relief at the win, lauding Varma's responsibility and Bishnoi's batting contributions, seen as instrumental in securing this hard-fought triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

