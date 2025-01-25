Team Gonasika Triumphs Over Tamil Nadu Dragons with Impressive Win

Team Gonasika demonstrated exceptional performance, defeating the Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. Gonasika's goals were delivered by Araijeet Singh Hundal (14'), Jack Waller (45'), Tim Howard (50'), and Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah (51'). For the Dragons, Amit Rohidas (8') and Tom Craig (56') scored, stated a HIL release. Despite the defeat, Tamil Nadu Dragons retained their top spot in the points table with 17 points from nine matches, while Team Gonasika stood seventh with 10 points from nine games.

From the onset, Team Gonasika adopted a high-paced attack, gaining a penalty corner within a minute of the match. However, their early opportunity was neutralized by the Dragons' robust defense. The Dragons swiftly reversed their defense into attack, securing a penalty corner. Captain Amit Rohidas (8') successfully directed the ball into the net with precision, granting them an early 1-0 lead. Capitalizing on this advantage, the Dragons emphasized maintaining control over possession and game tempo. Conversely, Gonasika focused on a counterattacking approach, leading to Struan Walker assisting Araijeet Singh Hundal (14') to score, leveling the match at 1-1 by the end of the thrilling first quarter.

During the second quarter, both sides vied for dominance, making several circle entries. Team Gonasika nearly seized the lead on multiple occasions and earned two penalty corners but failed to convert. Despite aggressive plays, the quarter ended goalless, keeping the first half's score at 1-1. Entering the third quarter, Team Gonasika remained on the offensive, earning a penalty corner, which was deftly saved by Tamil Nadu Dragons' goalkeeper David Harte. The Dragons mirrored this intensity, challenging Gonasika's defense several times and winning consecutive penalty corners without conversion success.

The deadlock was finally broken by Team Gonasika when Jack Waller (45') skillfully deflected a pass from Manpreet Singh during a penalty corner, securing a 2-1 lead. As the penultimate quarter ended, Gonasika ensured a heightened climax in the match. In the concluding quarter, Gonasika increased their intensity: Captain Tim Howard (50') capitalized on Jack Waller's long pass for Gonasika's third goal, closely followed by Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah's (51') team-coordinated effort, inflating the lead to 4-1.

In response, the Tamil Nadu Dragons intensified their offensive strategy, leading to Tom Craig (56') scoring, narrowing the deficit to 4-2. However, despite their efforts, the Dragons couldn't close the gap further, resulting in a well-deserved 4-2 victory for Team Gonasika.

(With inputs from agencies.)