Jammu & Kashmir Pacers Dismantle Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted his team's performance was subpar as Jammu and Kashmir's pacers outclassed them in the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai batting lineup failed against J-K's Auqib Nabi, Umar Nazir Mir, and Yudhvir Singh. J-K now leads Group A, jeopardizing Mumbai's qualification chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:53 IST
Team Mumbai (Photo: @BCCIdomestic/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged that his team fell short in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, commending the opposing pacers for their excellent performance. The Mumbai lineup, including stars like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, struggled against the J-K trio of Auqib Nabi, Umar Nazir Mir, and Yudhvir Singh.

Mumbai's decision to bat first backfired as they collapsed to 47/7 in the first innings and 107/7 in their second. The visitors easily chased a target of 205 with ample time to spare. Rahane admitted he misjudged the pitch, expecting it to assist spinners on the second day, which did not happen.

The defeat significantly impacts defending champions Mumbai's chances of advancing, as they dropped to third in Group A, while J-K now leads. Even a win against Meghalaya may not suffice if J-K and Baroda maintain their positions. Rahane praised J-K's pacers for their consistency, courage, and fitness, crediting them with causing Mumbai's downfall.

