Shreyas Iyer's High-Octane Blitz Leads Punjab Kings to Victory

In an electrifying IPL match, Punjab Kings, spearheaded by captain Shreyas Iyer, dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack to post an imposing total of 245 for six on Saturday.

Even though Harshal Patel impressed with a four-wicket haul, it was Iyer's scintillating innings, featuring six sixes and as many fours, that stole the spotlight, propelling Punjab to triumph.

Despite key dismissals late in the innings, Marcus Stoinis delivered a final flourish with four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami, sealing a victory that showcased Punjab's batting prowess.

