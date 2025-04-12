Shreyas Iyer's High-Octane Blitz Leads Punjab Kings to Victory
Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to a formidable 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match. Despite a stellar four-wicket performance by Harshal Patel, Iyer's explosive innings of 82 off 36 balls, supported by partnerships with fellow batters, ensured a commanding victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying IPL match, Punjab Kings, spearheaded by captain Shreyas Iyer, dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack to post an imposing total of 245 for six on Saturday.
Even though Harshal Patel impressed with a four-wicket haul, it was Iyer's scintillating innings, featuring six sixes and as many fours, that stole the spotlight, propelling Punjab to triumph.
Despite key dismissals late in the innings, Marcus Stoinis delivered a final flourish with four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami, sealing a victory that showcased Punjab's batting prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL
- Shreyas Iyer
- Punjab Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Harshal Patel
- cricket
- sports
- batting
- match
- score
Advertisement