Triumphant Returns: Harris English Masters Torrey Pines Challenges

The Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Harris English clinching his fifth PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines, defeating strong winds and a persistent rival, Sam Stevens.

English, 35, faced daunting conditions but managed to finish 8-under, setting a steady pace with 12 consecutive pars that held off any challenges to his lead.

This victory marks English's return to form after significant setbacks, including hip surgery, with this being his first PGA win since 2021, highlighting his resilience and strategic play.

(With inputs from agencies.)