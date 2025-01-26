Left Menu

Triumphant Returns: Harris English Masters Torrey Pines Challenges

Harris English captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Despite challenging conditions and a strong final round surge by Sam Stevens, English maintained composure, finishing with 12 consecutive pars to secure the win. It's his first win since recovering from hip surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:27 IST
The Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Harris English clinching his fifth PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines, defeating strong winds and a persistent rival, Sam Stevens.

English, 35, faced daunting conditions but managed to finish 8-under, setting a steady pace with 12 consecutive pars that held off any challenges to his lead.

This victory marks English's return to form after significant setbacks, including hip surgery, with this being his first PGA win since 2021, highlighting his resilience and strategic play.

