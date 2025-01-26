Triumphant Returns: Harris English Masters Torrey Pines Challenges
Harris English captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Despite challenging conditions and a strong final round surge by Sam Stevens, English maintained composure, finishing with 12 consecutive pars to secure the win. It's his first win since recovering from hip surgery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:27 IST
The Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Harris English clinching his fifth PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines, defeating strong winds and a persistent rival, Sam Stevens.
English, 35, faced daunting conditions but managed to finish 8-under, setting a steady pace with 12 consecutive pars that held off any challenges to his lead.
This victory marks English's return to form after significant setbacks, including hip surgery, with this being his first PGA win since 2021, highlighting his resilience and strategic play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports
Passport Revolution: New Centers in Every Constituency
Slam Success and Suspensions: Highlights from the World of Sports
Gujarat CM Champions Sports in Police Tournament Finale
Clash of Champions: Highlights and Updates from the Sports World