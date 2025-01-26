Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Soorma Hockey Club vs. Odisha Warriors in Women's HIL Final

Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors face off in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League final in Ranchi. The encounter marks a significant event in women's hockey, with both teams eyeing the championship title. The match is scheduled for 6 pm IST at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:22 IST
Historic Showdown: Soorma Hockey Club vs. Odisha Warriors in Women's HIL Final
Women's Hockey players in action (Photo: Hockey India League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated showdown between Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors will decide the first-ever champions of the Women's Hockey India League, set to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi at 6 pm IST this Sunday.

This historic face-off revives the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus, marking its first women's edition. The league format saw Soorma Hockey Club finishing at the top with 13 points from six matches, closely followed by Odisha Warriors with 11 points, leading to the final clash.

Previously, Soorma Hockey Club had clinched a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors, with goals from Hina Bano and Sonam, while Odisha's Freeke Moes managed a consolation goal. Both teams boast remarkable talents, including top scorers Yibbi Jansen from the Netherlands and Charlotte Englebert from Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025