Historic Showdown: Soorma Hockey Club vs. Odisha Warriors in Women's HIL Final

The much-anticipated showdown between Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors will decide the first-ever champions of the Women's Hockey India League, set to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi at 6 pm IST this Sunday.

This historic face-off revives the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus, marking its first women's edition. The league format saw Soorma Hockey Club finishing at the top with 13 points from six matches, closely followed by Odisha Warriors with 11 points, leading to the final clash.

Previously, Soorma Hockey Club had clinched a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors, with goals from Hina Bano and Sonam, while Odisha's Freeke Moes managed a consolation goal. Both teams boast remarkable talents, including top scorers Yibbi Jansen from the Netherlands and Charlotte Englebert from Belgium.

