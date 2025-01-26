Virat Kohli Gears Up for Ranji Return with Sanjay Bangar
Virat Kohli, facing a slump in international form, seeks guidance from former coach Sanjay Bangar ahead of his Ranji Trophy comeback. While other team members fulfill domestic cricket duties, Kohli aims to refine his backfoot play. DDCA preps for heightened fan interest with Kohli's participation.
Virat Kohli, struggling with form on the international stage, has sought the expertise of his former batting coach Sanjay Bangar as he prepares to make a return to the Ranji Trophy. Ahead of the upcoming game, Kohli trains intensively to sharpen his backfoot play.
The former India captain's collaboration with Bangar highlights a long-standing trust in the coach's technical capabilities, a relationship forged between 2014 and 2019 during Kohli's peak years. This training comes amid directives from the BCCI for centrally-contracted players to participate in domestic cricket.
Interest is building in Delhi, with DDCA readying Feroz Shah Kotla to accommodate up to 10,000 fans eager to see Kohli in action. While entry remains free, additional stands will be opened to cater to increased public excitement surrounding Kohli's performance.
