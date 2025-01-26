Left Menu

Linthoi Chanambam: Overcoming Challenges on the Path to Judo Glory

Linthoi Chanambam, India's first judo world champion at any age level, faced a difficult knee surgery at 17. Despite setbacks, her historic 2022 World Cadet Championship win inspires her determination to continue. Linthoi, from Manipur, focuses on being the best in her age category while undergoing rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayanagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:28 IST
Linthoi Chanambam

Linthoi Chanambam, a trailblazer in Indian judo, is determinedly working her way back to the sport despite facing knee surgery at just 17. As India's first world champion judoka across age groups, Linthoi's resilience continues to shine.

Emerging from Mayang Imphal, Manipur, Linthoi made history by clinching the gold medal at the 2022 World Cadet Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, a knee injury last year forced her to undergo surgery in Qatar, sidelining her from judo's competitive arenas.

Expressing her disappointment, Linthoi spoke of her dreams being put on hold but remains focused on rehabilitation and not overburdening herself with expectations. Despite judo not being widespread in India, its popularity in her home state serves as a motivator for her continued passion and ambition in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

