Odisha Warriors Claim Inaugural Hockey India League Crown
Odisha Warriors won the first women's Hockey India League by defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-1. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored twice, including the decisive goal, in a high-intensity match that showcased strong defensive strategies and pivotal plays from both teams.
26-01-2025
- India
The Odisha Warriors captured the inaugural women's Hockey India League title on Sunday with a narrow 2-1 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club.
In a match characterized by intense competition and strategic plays, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal emerged as the star for the Warriors, scoring twice to secure the championship.
The game remained tightly contested, with both teams showcasing remarkable defense. However, Pisal's crucial goal in the final minutes ensured the victory and the coveted trophy for the Warriors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
