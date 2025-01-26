Left Menu

Odisha Warriors Claim Inaugural Hockey India League Crown

Odisha Warriors won the first women's Hockey India League by defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-1. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored twice, including the decisive goal, in a high-intensity match that showcased strong defensive strategies and pivotal plays from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:30 IST
Odisha Warriors Claim Inaugural Hockey India League Crown
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Warriors captured the inaugural women's Hockey India League title on Sunday with a narrow 2-1 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

In a match characterized by intense competition and strategic plays, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal emerged as the star for the Warriors, scoring twice to secure the championship.

The game remained tightly contested, with both teams showcasing remarkable defense. However, Pisal's crucial goal in the final minutes ensured the victory and the coveted trophy for the Warriors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025