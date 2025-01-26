Stunning Upsets at 4th Indian Pickleball Association Nationals

Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera, the second seeds with DUPR Ratings of 3.432 and 3.233 respectively, defeated top seeds Praachi Jain Chander and Sakshi Aggarwal to win the 35-plus women's doubles title at the 4th Indian Pickleball Association Nationals in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The intense match featured teams from Delhi and Maharashtra, with Mittal and Bangera showcasing their prowess by overturning a 3-8 deficit in the second game to clinch the victory 11-8. Meanwhile, Vandana Bhandari and Kirty Harit secured bronze with a 15-8 win.

In the men's category, Gujarat's Kishan and Krish Patel defeated the second-seeded pair of Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani, demonstrating remarkable consistency with scores of 11-4 and 11-5. Gaurika Chopra and Manish Aggarwal also pulled off a surprise by capturing the 50+ mixed doubles title.

