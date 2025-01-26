Left Menu

Stunning Upsets at 4th Indian Pickleball Association Nationals

Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera emerged victorious against top seeds in the 35-plus women's doubles at the Indian Pickleball Nationals. Similarly, Kishan and Krish Patel outplayed their higher-ranked opponents in the men's doubles category. The tournament witnessed multiple thrilling upsets and showcased impeccable skill across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:22 IST
Stunning Upsets at 4th Indian Pickleball Association Nationals
Sindoor and Simran in action. (Photo- IPA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera, the second seeds with DUPR Ratings of 3.432 and 3.233 respectively, defeated top seeds Praachi Jain Chander and Sakshi Aggarwal to win the 35-plus women's doubles title at the 4th Indian Pickleball Association Nationals in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The intense match featured teams from Delhi and Maharashtra, with Mittal and Bangera showcasing their prowess by overturning a 3-8 deficit in the second game to clinch the victory 11-8. Meanwhile, Vandana Bhandari and Kirty Harit secured bronze with a 15-8 win.

In the men's category, Gujarat's Kishan and Krish Patel defeated the second-seeded pair of Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani, demonstrating remarkable consistency with scores of 11-4 and 11-5. Gaurika Chopra and Manish Aggarwal also pulled off a surprise by capturing the 50+ mixed doubles title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025