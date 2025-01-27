Left Menu

Boca Juniors Stumble with Stalemate Start

Boca Juniors drew 0-0 at home against Argentinos Juniors in their Argentine Primera Division opener. Despite new signings, Boca struggled as their opponents nearly scored early on. Boca improved in the second half but failed to secure a win. They aim for victory in their next match against Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:57 IST
Boca Juniors Stumble with Stalemate Start

Boca Juniors faced a disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Argentinos Juniors as they began their Argentine Primera Division campaign on Sunday.

The heavily revamped Boca squad fell short of expectations, with Argentinos dominating early play. Tomas Molina's near-miss header almost put the visitors ahead in the first minute, but Boca's goalkeeper Leandro Brey saved Jose Herrera's long-range effort in the 15th minute. Boca's best chance in the first half came when Brian Aguirre's shot was deflected.

Improving post-interval, Edinson Cavani's goal was ruled offside at the 55-minute mark, and Frank Fabra overshot a key opportunity. Boca's newly-signed winger Carlos Palacios acknowledged the challenge, stressing the importance of home victories. Boca aims for their first win in the competition on Wednesday against Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025