Boca Juniors Stumble with Stalemate Start
Boca Juniors drew 0-0 at home against Argentinos Juniors in their Argentine Primera Division opener. Despite new signings, Boca struggled as their opponents nearly scored early on. Boca improved in the second half but failed to secure a win. They aim for victory in their next match against Union.
Boca Juniors faced a disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Argentinos Juniors as they began their Argentine Primera Division campaign on Sunday.
The heavily revamped Boca squad fell short of expectations, with Argentinos dominating early play. Tomas Molina's near-miss header almost put the visitors ahead in the first minute, but Boca's goalkeeper Leandro Brey saved Jose Herrera's long-range effort in the 15th minute. Boca's best chance in the first half came when Brian Aguirre's shot was deflected.
Improving post-interval, Edinson Cavani's goal was ruled offside at the 55-minute mark, and Frank Fabra overshot a key opportunity. Boca's newly-signed winger Carlos Palacios acknowledged the challenge, stressing the importance of home victories. Boca aims for their first win in the competition on Wednesday against Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
