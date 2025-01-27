Azmatullah Omarzai: ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Afghanistan's cricket sensation Azmatullah Omarzai has been crowned the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, showcasing his unmatched prowess in both batting and bowling.

The 24-year-old all-rounder made significant strides in international cricket, particularly excelling in One-Day Internationals over the past year. With 417 runs and 17 wickets, Omarzai played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's triumphant run, marking four series wins against notable teams such as Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

His individual brilliance was best displayed against Sri Lanka, where he scored a scintillating unbeaten 149, followed by a destructive 86 not out in a game-changing innings against South Africa. Omarzai's contributions have solidified his status as a formidable player on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)