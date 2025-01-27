Left Menu

Global Cricket Giants Eye London Franchises

Major IPL franchises and a consortium of tech giants, including leaders from Google and Microsoft, are shortlisted for ownership of The Hundred's London-based teams, Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. Key bidders include IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lancer Capital. Final financial bids will determine the franchise owners.

In a high-stakes competition, major Indian Premier League franchises and global tech leaders are vying for ownership of London-based The Hundred franchises, Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. The final shortlist features prominent IPL teams like Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, showing significant interest in these franchises.

The competition also includes a tech consortium with figures like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Lancer Capital, led by Manchester United's Avram Glazer, has also declared strong interest in the London teams. All shortlisted investors must place a final financial bid to claim ownership.

The varied interest from major players like CVC Capital Partners, RPSG Group, and individual entrepreneurs signals a transformative phase for The Hundred, with new ownership taking over from 2026. However, big IPL names like Chennai Super Kings are currently absent from the shortlist.

