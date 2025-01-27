Global Cricket Giants Eye London Franchises

In a high-stakes competition, major Indian Premier League franchises and global tech leaders are vying for ownership of London-based The Hundred franchises, Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. The final shortlist features prominent IPL teams like Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, showing significant interest in these franchises.

The competition also includes a tech consortium with figures like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Lancer Capital, led by Manchester United's Avram Glazer, has also declared strong interest in the London teams. All shortlisted investors must place a final financial bid to claim ownership.

The varied interest from major players like CVC Capital Partners, RPSG Group, and individual entrepreneurs signals a transformative phase for The Hundred, with new ownership taking over from 2026. However, big IPL names like Chennai Super Kings are currently absent from the shortlist.

(With inputs from agencies.)