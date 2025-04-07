Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions

A controversial article published by Organiser has sparked tensions over land ownership claims against the Catholic Church in India. The article, now retracted, alleged the Church as the largest non-government landowner, raising political and religious issues.

The BJP, striving for influence in Kerala, faces criticism amidst reported attacks on Catholic priests and unresolved land controversies. The Church's Deepika newspaper countered the exaggerated land claims with hard-hitting editorials, highlighting community fears and questioning the figures from the RSS article.

In legislative circles, the situation further complicates with nuances in the Waqf Amendment Bill debates, where political entities navigate sensitive religious sentiment and land disputes in this highly charged atmosphere.

