Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions

A withdrawn RSS-linked article alleging the Catholic Church as India's largest landowner has led to tensions between the BJP, the Church, and opposition parties. The situation worsened with an attack on Catholic priests and highlights the complex interplay between religion and politics in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:06 IST
Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions
A controversial article published by Organiser has sparked tensions over land ownership claims against the Catholic Church in India. The article, now retracted, alleged the Church as the largest non-government landowner, raising political and religious issues.

The BJP, striving for influence in Kerala, faces criticism amidst reported attacks on Catholic priests and unresolved land controversies. The Church's Deepika newspaper countered the exaggerated land claims with hard-hitting editorials, highlighting community fears and questioning the figures from the RSS article.

In legislative circles, the situation further complicates with nuances in the Waqf Amendment Bill debates, where political entities navigate sensitive religious sentiment and land disputes in this highly charged atmosphere.

