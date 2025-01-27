Left Menu

England Stick to Original XI for Crucial Third T20I Against India

On the verge of a series loss, England opts for an unchanged lineup in the third T20I against India in Rajkot. The team looks to rebound after challenging performances in the first two matches. The game is pivotal for Jos Buttler's men, who are keen to salvage pride.

In a pivotal moment for England's cricket team, the selectors have decided to maintain an unchanged playing XI for a critical third T20 International against India, held in Rajkot, Gujarat. This decision continues the team's strategy of announcing their line-up a day prior to the clash.

Currently trailing in the series, the Three Lions face the threat of losing the series after having already suffered defeats in the initial two matches. Opening the batting for England will be Ben Duckett and Philip Salt, with captain Jos Buttler slated for the number three position. Supporting the batting order, the middle-order lineup will include Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, and Jamie Overton, forming a strong backbone for the side.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood, with Adil Rashid leading as the specialized spinner. Liam Livingstone may also contribute with a few overs of leg-spin as needed. Following a comprehensive defeat in the opening match and a hard-fought battle in Chennai, securing victory in this decisive game is crucial for England as they aim to fend off the series loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

