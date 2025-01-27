ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ticket Sales Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that ticket sales for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on Tuesday, January 28. Starting at 13:00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) and 14:00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), fans can purchase tickets for matches in Pakistan, which is hosting its first major cricket tournament since 1996.

The eight-team tournament, featuring elite One Day International (ODI) teams, will be held across four venues: Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Dubai. ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya stated that hosting the tournament marks a significant milestone for the sport in Pakistan, enhancing the nation's status as a key cricketing destination.

Ticket prices start at 1,000 Pakistan rupees for general seating and 1,500 Pakistan rupees for premium seating. Tournament director Sumair Ahmad Syed emphasized the accessibility and affordability of the tickets to ensure fans from varied backgrounds can partake in this historic event. The matches featuring India, which will be held in Dubai, will release ticket information soon. Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opening fixture set for Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)