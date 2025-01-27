Left Menu

Celtic Welcomes Back Jota as Furuhashi Signs with Rennes

Celtic re-signed winger Jota on a five-and-a-half-year deal, pending international clearance. Jota returns after spells with Rennes and Al Ittihad. Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi moved to Stade Rennais on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the deal reportedly valued at 10 million pounds.

Celtic Football Club has announced the return of Portuguese winger Jota on a five-and-a-half-year contract, pending international clearance. This marks a significant moment for Jota, 25, who first joined the Scottish club on loan in 2021.

Following a permanent move in 2022, Jota went on to play for Rennes and Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. "It feels nostalgic to return and I'm thrilled to be back," Jota expressed in an interview with Celtic TV, reflecting on his previous successful tenure at the club.

In another major move, striker Kyogo Furuhashi has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Ligue 1's Stade Rennais, reportedly for a sum of 10 million pounds. Furuhashi leaves Celtic having made a massive contribution, scoring 85 goals in 165 appearances and clinching multiple titles with the club.

