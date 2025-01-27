Left Menu

Football Star Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Major Cocaine Trafficking Probe

Radja Nainggolan, a former Belgian national team player, was arrested in a cocaine trafficking investigation involving South America's drug trade to Europe. The probe uncovered trafficking via the Port of Antwerp. Nainggolan denied involvement, and his lawyer emphasized the presumption of innocence.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:44 IST
Football Star Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Major Cocaine Trafficking Probe
football player

Former Belgian national team player Radja Nainggolan, now a midfielder for Lokeren-Temse, has been arrested in a significant cocaine trafficking investigation. The arrest is linked to a probe into cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe, with the illicit substance allegedly entering via the Port of Antwerp.

According to a source close to the investigation, Nainggolan will remain in custody overnight for further questioning by the examining magistrate. His lawyer, Omar Souidi, insists on his client's innocence, stating that Nainggolan is a professional footballer and not involved in criminal activities.

Lokeren-Temse confirmed Nainggolan's absence from training but refrained from further comments, respecting the presumption of innocence. The case echoes a previous instance involving former Dutch international Quincy Promes, highlighting a continued vigilance in tackling drug trafficking through Belgian ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

