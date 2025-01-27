Football Star Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Major Cocaine Trafficking Probe

Former Belgian national team player Radja Nainggolan, now a midfielder for Lokeren-Temse, has been arrested in a significant cocaine trafficking investigation. The arrest is linked to a probe into cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe, with the illicit substance allegedly entering via the Port of Antwerp.

According to a source close to the investigation, Nainggolan will remain in custody overnight for further questioning by the examining magistrate. His lawyer, Omar Souidi, insists on his client's innocence, stating that Nainggolan is a professional footballer and not involved in criminal activities.

Lokeren-Temse confirmed Nainggolan's absence from training but refrained from further comments, respecting the presumption of innocence. The case echoes a previous instance involving former Dutch international Quincy Promes, highlighting a continued vigilance in tackling drug trafficking through Belgian ports.

