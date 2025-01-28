Left Menu

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal Amidst Injury Struggles

Neymar's stint with Al-Hilal has ended by mutual consent following a disappointing tenure marred by injuries. The Brazilian striker, who joined the Saudi club in August 2023 for a hefty fee, is contemplating a return to Santos after failing to regain form post his knee injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:58 IST
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal Amidst Injury Struggles
Neymar

Neymar has officially parted ways with Al-Hilal, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, ending a brief and challenging chapter in the Brazilian footballer's illustrious career. The club announced on Monday that the decision was reached by mutual consent, following a period that saw Neymar struggling with injuries.

The 32-year-old was sidelined by a knee injury sustained during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, which hampered his ability to regain peak performance. Al-Hilal confirmed the mutual separation in a statement released on X, lamenting the lack of significant contributions from their star acquisition.

Neymar, who cost Al-Hilal around 90 million euros ($98 million) upon his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023, has only managed to play seven matches for the club. Brazilian media speculates a potential return to his roots at Santos, where he last played before his high-profile move to Barcelona in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025