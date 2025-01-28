Neymar Departs Al-Hilal Amidst Injury Struggles

Neymar has officially parted ways with Al-Hilal, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, ending a brief and challenging chapter in the Brazilian footballer's illustrious career. The club announced on Monday that the decision was reached by mutual consent, following a period that saw Neymar struggling with injuries.

The 32-year-old was sidelined by a knee injury sustained during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, which hampered his ability to regain peak performance. Al-Hilal confirmed the mutual separation in a statement released on X, lamenting the lack of significant contributions from their star acquisition.

Neymar, who cost Al-Hilal around 90 million euros ($98 million) upon his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023, has only managed to play seven matches for the club. Brazilian media speculates a potential return to his roots at Santos, where he last played before his high-profile move to Barcelona in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)