Left Menu

India U-19 Women Thrash Scotland with All-Round Performance

In an impressive display, India's U-19 women's cricket team dominated Scotland in a T20 World Cup match, securing a 150-run victory. Key performances included Kamalini G's half-century, Trisha Gongadi's unbeaten 110, and a sensational bowling effort led by Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, bowling out Scotland for just 58 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:11 IST
India U-19 Women Thrash Scotland with All-Round Performance
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

India's U-19 women's cricket team demonstrated remarkable prowess in a T20 World Cup match against Scotland held on Tuesday. The Indian squad posted an imposing total of 208 for 1, spearheaded by Trisha Gongadi, who crafted a stellar 110 not out, complemented by Kamalini G’s brisk 51.

The Scottish team, facing a formidable challenge, struggled in their innings. Aayushi Shukla's phenomenal bowling spell claimed four wickets for a mere eight runs, while Vaishnavi Sharma provided excellent support, taking three wickets. Scotland was bowled out for just 58 runs, resulting in a commanding 150-run victory for India.

This significant win highlights India's depth in both batting and bowling, reinforcing their position as strong contenders in the T20 World Cup. The team’s cohesive performance and strategic execution were lauded by fans and experts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025