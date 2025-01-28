India U-19 Women Thrash Scotland with All-Round Performance
In an impressive display, India's U-19 women's cricket team dominated Scotland in a T20 World Cup match, securing a 150-run victory. Key performances included Kamalini G's half-century, Trisha Gongadi's unbeaten 110, and a sensational bowling effort led by Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, bowling out Scotland for just 58 runs.
India's U-19 women's cricket team demonstrated remarkable prowess in a T20 World Cup match against Scotland held on Tuesday. The Indian squad posted an imposing total of 208 for 1, spearheaded by Trisha Gongadi, who crafted a stellar 110 not out, complemented by Kamalini G’s brisk 51.
The Scottish team, facing a formidable challenge, struggled in their innings. Aayushi Shukla's phenomenal bowling spell claimed four wickets for a mere eight runs, while Vaishnavi Sharma provided excellent support, taking three wickets. Scotland was bowled out for just 58 runs, resulting in a commanding 150-run victory for India.
This significant win highlights India's depth in both batting and bowling, reinforcing their position as strong contenders in the T20 World Cup. The team’s cohesive performance and strategic execution were lauded by fans and experts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
