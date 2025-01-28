From Village to Victory: Samina Khatoon's Ice Hockey Journey

Samina Khatoon's extraordinary journey from a small village in Kargil to becoming an ice hockey star is paving the way for women in sports. At just 15, she emerged as the youngest player on the Ladakh team, leading them to a gold medal at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

It all began with a pair of skiing boots abandoned at her home, originally intended for her elder brother. Despite initial resistance from her mother, Samina's passion for the sport proved unstoppable, gaining her not only her family's approval but also their pride. Her determination struck a chord in her community, which has increasingly embraced and encouraged women to take up sports.

Kargil's shift in perspective is evident, with initiatives promoting female participation in traditionally male-dominated sports like ice hockey. Community support, subsidized equipment, and dedicated clubs have created opportunities for young girls, while programs like the Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation continue to nurture future talent."

(With inputs from agencies.)