Djokovic Pulls Out of Davis Cup Due to Injury

World number six Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia's Davis Cup first-round qualifying tie due to a hamstring injury, according to the country's tennis federation (TSS). Djokovic, who was expected to play in the January 31 to February 2 match against Denmark in Copenhagen, had to retire after injuring himself during his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced a mixed reaction from the Melbourne Park crowd. In response, Djokovic shared an MRI image of his injured left hamstring on social media, accompanied by a message directed at critics questioning his fitness. Djokovic, 37, was integral to Serbia's Davis Cup victory against France in 2010 in Belgrade.

Despite the setback, Serbia's team captain, Viktor Troicki, expressed confidence in his team's capabilities. He acknowledges the talent of Danish player Holger Rune but believes in the strength and performance of his players, aiming for victory despite Djokovic's absence.

