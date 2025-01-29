Left Menu

Djokovic Pulls Out of Davis Cup Due to Injury

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia's Davis Cup qualifying match against Denmark due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Australian Open. Despite his absence, Serbia captain Viktor Troicki remains optimistic about his team's chances, emphasizing the strength of their players against Denmark's Holger Rune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:22 IST
Djokovic Pulls Out of Davis Cup Due to Injury
Djokovic

World number six Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia's Davis Cup first-round qualifying tie due to a hamstring injury, according to the country's tennis federation (TSS). Djokovic, who was expected to play in the January 31 to February 2 match against Denmark in Copenhagen, had to retire after injuring himself during his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced a mixed reaction from the Melbourne Park crowd. In response, Djokovic shared an MRI image of his injured left hamstring on social media, accompanied by a message directed at critics questioning his fitness. Djokovic, 37, was integral to Serbia's Davis Cup victory against France in 2010 in Belgrade.

Despite the setback, Serbia's team captain, Viktor Troicki, expressed confidence in his team's capabilities. He acknowledges the talent of Danish player Holger Rune but believes in the strength and performance of his players, aiming for victory despite Djokovic's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025