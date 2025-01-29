Mumbai's Fight for Ranji Glory: A Battle of Resilience and Strategy

Defending champions Mumbai are in a tight spot as they face Meghalaya in the much-anticipated final Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match starting this Thursday.

Mumbai's campaign took a hit when an unfancied Jammu and Kashmir clinched a five-wicket victory by adhering to their ''keep it simple'' strategy. This upset dimmed Mumbai's hopes, despite having senior players like Ajinkya Rahane and a returning Rohit Sharma.

With star players now joining India's ODI squad, Mumbai pins hopes on young guns and proven domestic talents to pull off a crucial win, hoping Baroda can falter to secure Mumbai a semifinal berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)