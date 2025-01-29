Left Menu

Mumbai's Fight for Ranji Glory: A Battle of Resilience and Strategy

Mumbai aims for a crucial win against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy's final Group A match. Following a defeat by Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai seeks a bonus point victory. With key players joining the national team, they rely on emerging talents like Ayush Mhatre. Success depends on Meghalaya's performance against Baroda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:02 IST
  • India

Defending champions Mumbai are in a tight spot as they face Meghalaya in the much-anticipated final Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match starting this Thursday.

Mumbai's campaign took a hit when an unfancied Jammu and Kashmir clinched a five-wicket victory by adhering to their ''keep it simple'' strategy. This upset dimmed Mumbai's hopes, despite having senior players like Ajinkya Rahane and a returning Rohit Sharma.

With star players now joining India's ODI squad, Mumbai pins hopes on young guns and proven domestic talents to pull off a crucial win, hoping Baroda can falter to secure Mumbai a semifinal berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

