Ghana Revamps Football Strategy with Schafer's Expertise
Ghana has appointed Winfried Schafer, a celebrated football coach who led Cameroon to victory in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, as their technical adviser. Schafer will assist in revitalizing Ghana's team after a disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 finals and will also serve as Director of Football.
In an ambitious move to strengthen their football prowess, Ghana has appointed former Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach, Winfried Schafer, as their technical adviser. Schafer, who is renowned for leading Cameroon to victory in 2002, will guide Ghana's national team following their failure to qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.
The 75-year-old German-born Schafer is set to collaborate with coach Otto Addo to reinvigorate Ghana's technical team before the World Cup qualification resumes in March. Despite Ghana's recent setbacks, including missing the Cup of Nations finals after a poor qualifying round, Addo has retained his position, aiming for a turnaround under Schafer's tutelage.
Schafer's new role extends beyond just technical advisement; he will oversee football development in Ghana as the Director of Football. His responsibilities include creating strategic plans, providing leadership for youth development, and ensuring high performance for all teams. With his extensive experience at both club and national levels, Schafer is poised to make a significant impact on Ghana's football narrative.
