Furyk Joins Bradley's Squad: Aiming for Ryder Cup Glory

Keegan Bradley has appointed Jim Furyk as a vice captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, New York. Furyk brings extensive Ryder Cup experience, having participated nine times as a player and served as a captain and vice captain. Additional vice captains will be announced later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:16 IST
In an effort to bolster leadership and experience, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has tapped Jim Furyk as a vice captain for this year's event at Bethpage Black in New York.

Furyk, a seasoned veteran with a rich Ryder Cup history, joins a team of vice captains that includes Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Kevin Kisner. His wealth of experience spans nine consecutive Ryder Cup appearances as a player and roles as a captain and vice captain in previous years.

Bradley expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Furyk as they strive to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe. Further additions to the vice-captain lineup are anticipated, with Furyk hailing his appointment as a true honor.

