Furyk Joins Bradley's Squad: Aiming for Ryder Cup Glory

In an effort to bolster leadership and experience, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has tapped Jim Furyk as a vice captain for this year's event at Bethpage Black in New York.

Furyk, a seasoned veteran with a rich Ryder Cup history, joins a team of vice captains that includes Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Kevin Kisner. His wealth of experience spans nine consecutive Ryder Cup appearances as a player and roles as a captain and vice captain in previous years.

Bradley expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Furyk as they strive to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe. Further additions to the vice-captain lineup are anticipated, with Furyk hailing his appointment as a true honor.

