Dembélé's Hat Trick Heroics Propel PSG to Knockout Stages

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Ousmane Dembélé showcased outstanding talent by scoring his second career hat trick on Wednesday during the Champions League match against Stuttgart, perfectly timed for his team's advantage.

Dembélé's feat in the 54th minute propelled PSG to a commanding 4-0 lead, ultimately winning 4-1 to secure their advancement to the knockout phase. The French striker has been in prolific form this season, particularly in the No. 9 role, netting four goals in six matches.

Dembélé emphasized his precision in front of the goal, attributing his success to excellent assists from teammates. This marks a return to form for PSG after a shaky start, recently bolstering their confidence with a comeback victory over Manchester City.

