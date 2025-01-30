Left Menu

Dembélé's Hat Trick Heroics Propel PSG to Knockout Stages

Paris Saint-Germain's striker, Ousmane Dembélé, completed his second career hat trick during a Champions League match against Stuttgart. His performance, leading to a 4-1 victory, secured PSG's advancement to the knockout stage. Playing a No. 9 role, Dembélé has become more decisive, scoring four goals in six matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:30 IST
Dembélé's Hat Trick Heroics Propel PSG to Knockout Stages
  • Country:
  • Germany

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Ousmane Dembélé showcased outstanding talent by scoring his second career hat trick on Wednesday during the Champions League match against Stuttgart, perfectly timed for his team's advantage.

Dembélé's feat in the 54th minute propelled PSG to a commanding 4-0 lead, ultimately winning 4-1 to secure their advancement to the knockout phase. The French striker has been in prolific form this season, particularly in the No. 9 role, netting four goals in six matches.

Dembélé emphasized his precision in front of the goal, attributing his success to excellent assists from teammates. This marks a return to form for PSG after a shaky start, recently bolstering their confidence with a comeback victory over Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025