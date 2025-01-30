Tragic Crash Claims Russian Skating Champions

In a tragic incident that has shaken the global figure skating community, Russian-born ice skating coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov lost their lives in a plane crash in Washington. The crash occurred when an American Airlines flight collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, plunging into the Potomac River.

Shishkova and Naumov, former world champions and a married couple, had been training young skaters in the United States since the late 1990s. They were reportedly returning from a National Development Camp in Kansas when the accident occurred, along with many young skaters.

The devastating incident has drawn condolences from both Russian and U.S. skating federations, mourning the loss of the pair who were cherished by their mentor Ludmila Velikova. In the wake of this tragedy, the skating community stands united in grief, offering support and condolences to affected families.

