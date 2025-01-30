Left Menu

Race for IOC Presidency: Candidates' Visions and Plans Unveiled

Seven candidates vie for IOC's presidency, presenting visions from simultaneous continental Games to governance changes. With diverse backgrounds, including Olympic champions and federation chiefs, they address the IOC members ahead of the March 2022 election. Financial sustainability and commercial strategies highlight their agendas, with no clear election favorite.

The race for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is heating up as seven candidates presented their visions to IOC members on Thursday. Each candidate had 15 minutes to outline their proposals, ranging from simultaneously hosting the Games across five continents to modernizing digital platforms.

Morinari Watanabe, a presidential contender and head of the International Gymnastics Federation, suggested holding the Olympics on multiple continents to enhance commercial opportunities. Other candidates, such as World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe and multiple gold medallist Kirsty Coventry, also shared their unique perspectives.

The election, set for March 30 in Greece, will decide the new Olympic leader for the next eight years. Currently, no frontrunner has emerged, making this an open and unpredictable contest, unlike during Thomas Bach's election twelve years ago. Financial stability and re-evaluation of the IOC's commercial strategies remain crucial focal points.

