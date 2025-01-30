Bundesliga Blitz: Key Showdowns and Tactical Triumphs
The Bundesliga returns with key matchups as Bayern Munich aims to maintain its lead, while clubs like Borussia Dortmund look for a revival. A trial of referees announcing video reviews to fans hopes to improve VAR's popularity. Players to watch include Harry Kane and Florian Wirtz.
As the Bundesliga resumes after Champions League excitement, Bayern Munich aims to preserve its lead against Holstein Kiel. Despite challenges, Leverkusen hopes to keep pressure on Bayern in upcoming matches.
Borussia Dortmund is betting on incoming coach Niko Kovac to halt its slide. Meanwhile, referees will explain video review rulings to spectators this weekend, an initiative to make VAR more acceptable among fans.
Stars to watch include Bayern's Harry Kane, keen to boost his open-play goal count, and Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, targeting Hoffenheim's injury-riddled defense.
