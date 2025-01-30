Denver Joins NWSL Expansion with New Women's Soccer Franchise

In a significant move for women's sports, Denver, Colorado, has been granted a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise. This marks the city's entry into professional women's sports with a team slated to join the league in 2026.

The Denver franchise, led by IMA Financial Group CEO Rob Cohen, is part of the NWSL's aggressive expansion strategy, becoming the league's 16th team. This follows Boston's 2023 franchise award, highlighting NWSL's growing footprint.

The forthcoming team's dedication to creating top-tier facilities—such as a specialized stadium and training center—underscores their commitment to players and supporters. Future announcements will reveal the franchise's name and identity, but enthusiasm is already brewing for Denver's cultural convergence with soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)