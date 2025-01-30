Left Menu

Denver Joins NWSL Expansion with New Women's Soccer Franchise

Denver, Colorado, has secured a spot in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion and will host a new franchise starting in the 2026 season. The city's first professional women's sports team benefits from robust local support and is backed by the IMA Financial Group CEO, Rob Cohen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for women's sports, Denver, Colorado, has been granted a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise. This marks the city's entry into professional women's sports with a team slated to join the league in 2026.

The Denver franchise, led by IMA Financial Group CEO Rob Cohen, is part of the NWSL's aggressive expansion strategy, becoming the league's 16th team. This follows Boston's 2023 franchise award, highlighting NWSL's growing footprint.

The forthcoming team's dedication to creating top-tier facilities—such as a specialized stadium and training center—underscores their commitment to players and supporters. Future announcements will reveal the franchise's name and identity, but enthusiasm is already brewing for Denver's cultural convergence with soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

