Mikaela Shiffrin's Comeback: A Step Towards Her 100th World Cup Win

Mikaela Shiffrin resumed her quest for her 100th World Cup victory in Courchevel, France, following a two-month recovery from a serious ski crash. Despite focusing on recovery, Shiffrin finished fifth in the slalom event. She is recovering post-surgery for an abdominal injury while aiming for historic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:22 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin has returned to the World Cup circuit in Courchevel, France, as she chases her milestone 100th career win. Following a significant ski crash that left her with an abdominal injury, Shiffrin prioritized recovery over immediate victory.

During the opening slalom run, the 29-year-old American finished in fifth place, completing the course in 52.75 seconds. Despite not performing aggressively, she considered this race a crucial step in her recovery. Zrinka Ljutic from Croatia leads the event, followed closely by Switzerland's Wendy Holdener and Austria's Katharina Liensberger.

Shiffrin, already a twice Olympic gold medalist, faced setbacks earlier this season but aims to make history on the World Cup circuit. She surpassed Ingemar Stenmark's record with 86 victories in March 2023 and aims to become the first skier to achieve 100 wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

