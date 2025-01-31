Europa League 2024-25: The Final Countdown
The final standings of the Europa League 2024-25 season were released, with the top eight teams advancing to the round of 16. Teams ranking ninth to 24th will enter knockout playoffs, while those from 25th to 36th are eliminated from the competition altogether.
The Europa League 2024-25 season league phase has concluded, setting the stage for the upcoming round of 16. The top eight teams, including Lazio, Athletic Bilbao, and Manchester United, have secured automatic entry into the next round.
Teams ranked ninth through 24th, such as Bodo/Glimt and Ajax Amsterdam, will now prepare for the two-legged knockout playoffs, a critical juncture for their continental dreams.
Meanwhile, clubs positioned from 25th to 36th, including Braga and Hoffenheim, find their journey in this year's competition at an end, failing to advance in the prestigious tournament.
