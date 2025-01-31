Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy Due to Injury

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the ICC Champions Trophy due to a persistent back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed his absence, necessitating a replacement before February 12. The squad includes Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, and Nathan Ellis, with Australia aiming to reclaim the title after a 15-year gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:13 IST
Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy Due to Injury
Mitchell Marsh (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a setback for Australian cricket, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been officially ruled out of the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy owing to an ongoing back injury. The news, confirmed by Cricket Australia via the International Cricket Council (ICC), means Marsh will miss the tournament starting February 16.

According to a statement from Cricket Australia, Marsh's lower back pain has not responded to treatment sufficiently, prompting the National Selection Panel and medical team to decide his withdrawal. The decision prioritizes his long-term health, allowing for an extended period dedicated to rehabilitation.

Australia must finalize their squad by February 12, with selectors meeting soon to decide on Marsh's replacement. New inclusions of Matt Short and Aaron Hardie, and pacer Nathan Ellis mark notable squad changes. The trio replaces David Warner, Cameron Green, and Sean Abbott, adding depth and versatility as Australia gears up for their matches starting February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025