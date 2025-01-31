Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy Due to Injury
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the ICC Champions Trophy due to a persistent back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed his absence, necessitating a replacement before February 12. The squad includes Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, and Nathan Ellis, with Australia aiming to reclaim the title after a 15-year gap.
- Country:
- Australia
In a setback for Australian cricket, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been officially ruled out of the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy owing to an ongoing back injury. The news, confirmed by Cricket Australia via the International Cricket Council (ICC), means Marsh will miss the tournament starting February 16.
According to a statement from Cricket Australia, Marsh's lower back pain has not responded to treatment sufficiently, prompting the National Selection Panel and medical team to decide his withdrawal. The decision prioritizes his long-term health, allowing for an extended period dedicated to rehabilitation.
Australia must finalize their squad by February 12, with selectors meeting soon to decide on Marsh's replacement. New inclusions of Matt Short and Aaron Hardie, and pacer Nathan Ellis mark notable squad changes. The trio replaces David Warner, Cameron Green, and Sean Abbott, adding depth and versatility as Australia gears up for their matches starting February 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
