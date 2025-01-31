Golden Lift: Bindyarani Devi's Record-Breaking Triumph

S Bindyarani Devi from Manipur showcased stellar performance by setting a national record in the snatch category, clinching gold in the women's 55kg division at the National Games. The star athlete overcame an early setback in her first snatch attempt with an impressive 88kg lift in her final try, surpassing Mirabai Chanu's previous record of 86kg.

Bindyarani's mastery extended to the clean and jerk segment as well, executing a solid 107kg on her first attempt. Though she stumbled at 112kg, her determination was evident as she bounced back to achieve a successful 113kg lift on her last try. Her combined total of 201kg was just shy of her national record of 202kg. Celebrating her triple national records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, Bindyarani expressed satisfaction with her preparation and performance.

Adding to the state's accolades, L Nilam Devi ensured a podium finish with a bronze medal. She recovered from initial misses in the snatch to lift 81kg, and displayed commendable form in clean and jerk with lifts of 98kg and 101kg. Meanwhile, Sharabani Das of Bengal claimed silver, rounding off a competitive field.

