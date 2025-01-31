Cricketing Stars Shine at BCCI Awards 2023-24

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been honored with the BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer, recognizing their outstanding performances in the 2023-24 season. Bumrah, known for his skill and consistency, excelled in India's victories against teams like England and Bangladesh.

In contrast, Mandhana has been acclaimed as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, having scored 743 runs, including four centuries. This makes her a standout player in the women's game, with an average of 57.86 and a notable strike rate of 95.15.

As the BCCI celebrated its annual awards, other honorees included Ravichandran Ashwin, who received a special award upon retiring, and emerging talents like Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana, who were recognized for their impressive international debuts. The Mumbai Cricket Association dominated domestic tournaments, adding further laurels with key wins.

