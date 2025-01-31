The Rubiales Scandal: A Kiss That Shocked Spanish Football

Luis Rubiales, former head of the Spanish football federation, is set to face trial after being accused of sexual assault. The case stems from an incident during the Women's World Cup where Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso.

The controversy erupted when Spain's victory celebration turned scandalous as Rubiales' actions led to public outcry, including from government officials. Rubiales initially refused to resign, sparking further legal actions.

As events unfolded, FIFA suspended Rubiales, prompting inquiries into his conduct. The Spanish High Court is delving deeper, with the trial scheduled in Madrid. Hermoso, standing firm, has consistently asserted the kiss was non-consensual.

(With inputs from agencies.)