The Rubiales Scandal: A Kiss That Shocked Spanish Football
Former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales faces trial over accusations of sexual assault after kissing player Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup ceremony. Despite outrage and calls for his resignation, Rubiales refused to step down, leading to investigations and legal proceedings, culminating in a court trial.
- Country:
- Spain
Luis Rubiales, former head of the Spanish football federation, is set to face trial after being accused of sexual assault. The case stems from an incident during the Women's World Cup where Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso.
The controversy erupted when Spain's victory celebration turned scandalous as Rubiales' actions led to public outcry, including from government officials. Rubiales initially refused to resign, sparking further legal actions.
As events unfolded, FIFA suspended Rubiales, prompting inquiries into his conduct. The Spanish High Court is delving deeper, with the trial scheduled in Madrid. Hermoso, standing firm, has consistently asserted the kiss was non-consensual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry concludes five cops are responsible for the death of accused in custody.
Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry raises 'suspicion' on cops claim of self-defence while killing accused in encounter.
Outrage in Amravati: Community Unites Against Sexual Assault
Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases
IIT-Kanpur Analyst Alleges Sexual Assault; Investigation Underway