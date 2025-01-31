Left Menu

The Rubiales Scandal: A Kiss That Shocked Spanish Football

Former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales faces trial over accusations of sexual assault after kissing player Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup ceremony. Despite outrage and calls for his resignation, Rubiales refused to step down, leading to investigations and legal proceedings, culminating in a court trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Luis Rubiales, former head of the Spanish football federation, is set to face trial after being accused of sexual assault. The case stems from an incident during the Women's World Cup where Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso.

The controversy erupted when Spain's victory celebration turned scandalous as Rubiales' actions led to public outcry, including from government officials. Rubiales initially refused to resign, sparking further legal actions.

As events unfolded, FIFA suspended Rubiales, prompting inquiries into his conduct. The Spanish High Court is delving deeper, with the trial scheduled in Madrid. Hermoso, standing firm, has consistently asserted the kiss was non-consensual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

