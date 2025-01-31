Left Menu

Golden Glory: Dhinidhi Desinghu and Bindyarani Devi Shine at National Games

Dhinidhi Desinghu and Bindyarani Devi delivered exceptional performances at the National Games. Swimming phenom Desinghu secured four golds, dominating in various events, while weightlifter Bindyarani Devi set a national record in snatch, clinching gold in the 55kg category. The pair's feats highlighted a stellar day for sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:27 IST
Dhinidhi Desinghu

In an exciting display at the 38th National Games, Karnataka's swimming prodigy, Dhinidhi Desinghu, claimed her fourth gold medal, asserting her dominance in the 50m freestyle event in Haldwani. With a timing of 26.96 seconds, she led an impressive competition, further solidifying her status as a leading young athlete.

Manipur's S Bindyarani Devi shattered a national record in weightlifting, excelling in the snatch category to lift an incredible 88kg. Her performance was a testament to her resilience and skill, as she overcame initial setbacks to clinch gold in the women's 55kg category, marking a new high in her career.

Maneuvering through high-pressure moments, 17-year-old Parth Mane secured gold in shooting with a commanding presence in the men's 10m air rifle event. The day's events showcased India's burgeoning talent across various sports, as athletes delivered record-breaking performances and captured multiple podium finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

