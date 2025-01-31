Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar into Hockey India League Final

In an exhilarating Hockey India League semifinal, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured their place in the final with a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Tamil Nadu Dragons during a tense penalty shootout.

The Tigers displayed resilience, clawing back from deficits twice and finishing regulation time with a 2-2 score. Pardeep Singh Sandhu and Sam Lane were the Tigers' goal heroes in the regulation period, whereas Nathan Ephraums and Selvam Karthi struck for the Dragons.

The sudden death shootout saw critical goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Sean Findlay, Florent van Aubel, and Abhishek for the Tigers, sealing their spot in the final and leaving the Dragons heartbroken.

