Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar into Hockey India League Final
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched a spot in the Hockey India League final after a nail-biting penalty shootout win against Tamil Nadu Dragons. The match saw both teams come from behind to tie 2-2 in regulation, with decisive performances in the sudden death shootout sealing the Tigers' victory.
In an exhilarating Hockey India League semifinal, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured their place in the final with a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Tamil Nadu Dragons during a tense penalty shootout.
The Tigers displayed resilience, clawing back from deficits twice and finishing regulation time with a 2-2 score. Pardeep Singh Sandhu and Sam Lane were the Tigers' goal heroes in the regulation period, whereas Nathan Ephraums and Selvam Karthi struck for the Dragons.
The sudden death shootout saw critical goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Sean Findlay, Florent van Aubel, and Abhishek for the Tigers, sealing their spot in the final and leaving the Dragons heartbroken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
