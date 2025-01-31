Manipur Dominates National Games Medal Tally, Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines in Swimming
Karnataka's young swimming talent Dhinidhi Desinghu captured her fourth gold at the National Games. Manipur topped the medal tally, excelling in weightlifting and adding to their impressive total. Bindyarani Devi broke a national record in weightlifting, while Haryana and Odisha secured rugby sevens titles in their respective categories.
Karnataka's prodigious swimmer, 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, clinched her fourth gold medal at the National Games, continuing her dominance in the pool with a win in the women's 50m freestyle event held in Haldwani.
Meanwhile, Manipur emerged as a powerhouse, climbing to the top of the medal tally with a total of 19 medals, including remarkable performances in weightlifting and wushu.
Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi was particularly impressive, breaking a national record in the women's 55kg snatch category, contributing to the northeastern state's outstanding achievement at the Games.
