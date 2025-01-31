Manipur Dominates National Games Medal Tally, Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines in Swimming

Karnataka's prodigious swimmer, 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, clinched her fourth gold medal at the National Games, continuing her dominance in the pool with a win in the women's 50m freestyle event held in Haldwani.

Meanwhile, Manipur emerged as a powerhouse, climbing to the top of the medal tally with a total of 19 medals, including remarkable performances in weightlifting and wushu.

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi was particularly impressive, breaking a national record in the women's 55kg snatch category, contributing to the northeastern state's outstanding achievement at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)