Epic Rivalry Reignited: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Manchester City has become a hallmark of elite European soccer, intensifying with each Champions League encounter. The teams will resume their enthralling face-offs next month, marking the fourth consecutive year they've clashed, with the winner historically going on to win the entire tournament.

The newly structured competition posed challenges for both clubs. Manchester City struggled into the final league stage but secured its playoff spot with a necessary win. Meanwhile, Madrid finished 11th, just shy of automatic advancement, due to several unexpected defeats.

The current form of both giants adds more intrigue: Madrid, a 15-time champion, is led by a resurgent Kylian Mbappe. City's recent rebound suggests an epic showdown awaits. The winner progresses to face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)