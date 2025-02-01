Antoine Dupont Shines in Six Nations Comeback with Dominant French Victory
Antoine Dupont led France to a remarkable 43-0 triumph over Wales in the Six Nations opener, marking a strong return after missing last year for the Olympic Rugby Sevens. Dupont's exceptional performance included three assists, contributing to Wales' 13th straight test defeat while showcasing France's formidable rugby prowess.
Antoine Dupont exceeded expectations as he made his highly anticipated return to the Six Nations, guiding France to a comprehensive 43-0 victory over Wales in the tournament's opening match on Friday.
Having skipped the previous year's championship to focus on the Olympic Rugby Sevens—where France clinched the title—Dupont showcased his playmaking brilliance with a hat-trick of assists. This masterclass propelled Les Bleus to inflict Wales' 13th consecutive test defeat, with noteworthy contributions from wingers Theo Attissogbe, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and additional tries by Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton, and Gregory Alldritt, while Thomas Ramos handled the kicking duties.
Awaiting France is a challenging fixture against England next weekend, as Wales seeks redemption in their upcoming match against Italy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
