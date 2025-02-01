Smith's Super Bowl Redemption: A Calm Before the Storm

As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver DeVonta Smith remains unfazed by past memories of their narrow loss. Smith reassures fans that despite the prior defeat, Philadelphia is ready to give its best performance next month in New Orleans.

Smith, who hails from nearby Amite City, Louisiana, is particularly motivated to excel in what feels like a hometown game. Although he frequently reminisces about the mishaps of Super Bowl 57, where the Eagles lost a 10-point lead, Smith maintains his composure ahead of the upcoming clash.

Despite sitting out Friday's practice due to a hamstring issue, Smith confidently informed reporters he plans to be fit and ready for the February 9 championship. The star receiver's focus on playing their best football remains unshaken, as he aims to lead his team to victory this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)