Left Menu

Unexpected Turn: Collision Ends Davis Cup Match in Controversy

In a Davis Cup qualifier, Belgium's Zizou Bergs accidentally collided with Chilean player Cristian Garin, resulting in an eye injury. Garin refused to continue, causing Belgium to progress after time violations were granted against Garin. The International Tennis Federation ruled the collision accidental, amid Chilean protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hasselt | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:52 IST
Unexpected Turn: Collision Ends Davis Cup Match in Controversy
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a dramatic turn of events, Belgium advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in a controversial match against Chile. The incident arose when Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin was involved in an accidental collision with his opponent, Zizou Bergs, who was celebrating a pivotal game point.

As Bergs sprinted towards his bench, he inadvertently made contact with Garin, striking him in the eye with his shoulder. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and an assertion from an independent doctor that he was fit to continue, Garin opted not to proceed with the match, citing the collision as his reason.

The decision led to Garin receiving three consecutive time violations, resulting in game and match penalties that secured the victory for Bergs. Despite protests from the Chilean team and criticism from Chile's Olympic committee, the International Tennis Federation maintained that all procedures were correctly followed, terming the collision as 'accidental.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025