In a dramatic turn of events, Belgium advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in a controversial match against Chile. The incident arose when Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin was involved in an accidental collision with his opponent, Zizou Bergs, who was celebrating a pivotal game point.

As Bergs sprinted towards his bench, he inadvertently made contact with Garin, striking him in the eye with his shoulder. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and an assertion from an independent doctor that he was fit to continue, Garin opted not to proceed with the match, citing the collision as his reason.

The decision led to Garin receiving three consecutive time violations, resulting in game and match penalties that secured the victory for Bergs. Despite protests from the Chilean team and criticism from Chile's Olympic committee, the International Tennis Federation maintained that all procedures were correctly followed, terming the collision as 'accidental.'

