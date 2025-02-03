Tennis Titans: Alcaraz and Sinner's Epic Rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz has openly recognized Jannik Sinner as the best tennis player in the world based on current performance. The duo of young athletes continues to set the stage for what promises to be an enduring rivalry.

Alcaraz, who is 21 and ranked third globally, remarked on Sinner's distinction after splitting last year's four Grand Slam titles with the 23-year-old. He has enhanced his head-to-head standing against the Italian to 6-4, with victories in all three of their recent matches.

Sinner, meanwhile, has been in exceptional form, winning 73 out of 79 matches last year, including defenses of his U.S. Open and Australian Open titles. Alcaraz stated, 'Jannik is the best right now,' as he begins his campaign in Rotterdam against Botic van de Zandschulp after a challenging quarter-final against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)