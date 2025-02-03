Left Menu

West Ham United Secures Evan Ferguson on Loan from Brighton

Evan Ferguson, an Ireland centre-forward, joins West Ham United on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season. Ferguson, who previously debuted for Brighton in 2021, reunites under manager Graham Potter. Returning from injury, he aims to bolster West Ham's squad.

West Ham United Secures Evan Ferguson on Loan from Brighton
West Ham United has bolstered its attacking lineup by securing Ireland's center-forward Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The loan deal will last for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by the London club on Monday.

The 20-year-old Ferguson, who first showcased his talent under current West Ham manager Graham Potter during his senior debut for Brighton in 2021, expressed his excitement to work with Potter again. "It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again," he told West Ham TV.

Despite being sidelined by injuries last year, Ferguson is eager to make an impact. His return to action came on Saturday in Brighton's heavy 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Currently 15th in the league, West Ham eyes improvement as they face sixth-placed Chelsea on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

