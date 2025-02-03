Boxing Showdowns Escalate at 38th National Games in Pithoragarh

The boxing events of the 38th National Games took center stage at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Pithoragarh, with Monday marking the fourth day of the fierce competition.

In the women's light fly category, Kusum from Uttar Pradesh outboxed Tamil Nadu's S. Deepa, while Chandigarh's Ritika overcame Delhi's Neelam. The bantam category saw Manipur's Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu defeating Nilzaya Angmo of Ladakh, and Madhya Pradesh's Divya Pawar besting Goa's Suman Yadav.

Standing out in the women's featherweight division, Rajasthan's Sangeeta Khokhar won against Gujarat's Minakshi Bhanushali, with Manipur's Sovi Jajo triumphing over Aparajita Mani from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in the men's flyweight category, Assam's Gaurav Majumdar defeated Madhya Pradesh's Anurag Kumar, and Haryana's Vikas took down Punjab's Jaishandeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)