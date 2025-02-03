Left Menu

Boxing Showdowns Escalate at 38th National Games in Pithoragarh

The 38th National Games in Pithoragarh witnesses intense boxing matches with major victories and defeats across various weight categories. As the games progress into the concluding stages, athletes from states like Tamil Nadu, Manipur, and Punjab are showcasing remarkable performances, fueling anticipation for the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:58 IST
Boxing Showdowns Escalate at 38th National Games in Pithoragarh
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- 38nguk.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The boxing events of the 38th National Games took center stage at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Pithoragarh, with Monday marking the fourth day of the fierce competition.

In the women's light fly category, Kusum from Uttar Pradesh outboxed Tamil Nadu's S. Deepa, while Chandigarh's Ritika overcame Delhi's Neelam. The bantam category saw Manipur's Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu defeating Nilzaya Angmo of Ladakh, and Madhya Pradesh's Divya Pawar besting Goa's Suman Yadav.

Standing out in the women's featherweight division, Rajasthan's Sangeeta Khokhar won against Gujarat's Minakshi Bhanushali, with Manipur's Sovi Jajo triumphing over Aparajita Mani from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in the men's flyweight category, Assam's Gaurav Majumdar defeated Madhya Pradesh's Anurag Kumar, and Haryana's Vikas took down Punjab's Jaishandeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025