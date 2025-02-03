Left Menu

AC Milan's Big Investment: Santiago Giménez Joins the Squad

AC Milan signed Mexico forward Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord for 30 million euros plus bonuses. Giménez will play under contract until June 2029 and may debut in the Italian cup quarterfinal against Roma. Former Milan captain Davide Calabria moved to Bologna on loan.

AC Milan has made a significant investment by acquiring Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord for 30 million euros plus bonuses, locking the forward in until June 2029. The transfer marks a pivotal moment as Milan prepares for critical matches ahead.

Giménez is set to potentially make his debut in the upcoming Italian cup quarterfinal against Roma. His previous stint at Feyenoord saw him netting 65 goals in 105 appearances and another four for Mexico in 32 international matches, proving his prolific scoring ability.

In a parallel development, former Milan captain Davide Calabria has departed the squad on loan to Bologna. Having been part of Milan for 18 years and a captain since 2022, Calabria played a vital role in the team's success before passing the armband to goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

