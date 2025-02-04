Left Menu

Manchester City Secures Midfield Dynamo: Nico Gonzalez Joins City's Roster

Manchester City have signed Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto for €60 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Previously with FC Barcelona, Gonzalez played 68 matches with Porto, netting nine goals and nine assists. He joins as City's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:34 IST
Manchester City has bolstered their midfield lineup with the acquisition of Spanish talent Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto, a deal finalized for €60 million. The announcement follows City's strategy to strengthen after losing key player Rodri to an ACL injury earlier this season.

Gonzalez, who emerged from FC Barcelona's youth academy, made a significant impact in his spell at Porto, playing 68 times and contributing to the team's offensive efforts with nine goals and nine assists. His performances caught the attention of City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, who expressed satisfaction with the signing.

City's recent transfer activity demonstrates urgency in fortifying their squad amidst a challenging Premier League campaign, currently trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points. With this fourth signing during the January transfer window, the club aims to rebound from a recent staggering defeat by Arsenal ahead of their FA Cup match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

