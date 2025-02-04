Super Bowl Showdown: Eagles and Chiefs Set for Epic Rematch

In the highly anticipated NFL season finale, the Kansas City Chiefs aim for a record third consecutive Super Bowl win as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans. Their Super Bowl LVII rematch promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Controversy rocks Major League Baseball as umpire Pat Hoberg is dismissed for breaching betting policies. Despite an appeal, MLB upheld its decision, underscoring the league's strict gambling rules.

Meanwhile, tennis fans can rejoice as the Estoril Open makes a comeback to the ATP tour in 2026, replacing Metz in the calendar, while the NFL reassures fans with rigorous security plans for the upcoming Super Bowl Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)