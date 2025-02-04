Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's Dramatic Triumph at Tata Steel Masters 2025

Returning home to Chennai after a remarkable victory abroad, Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome at the airport following his triumph at Tata Steel Masters 2025 in the Netherlands. The talented chess player captured the esteemed title by inflicting World Champion D Gukesh's first defeat.

Reflecting on his journey, Praggnanandhaa attributed his success to hard work and inspiration drawn from fellow Indian chess prodigies. 'I didn't finish 2024 well, so I put in rigorous practice for this tournament. Witnessing accomplishments like Gukesh's world championship victory and Arjun Erigaisi's rise motivated me,' he shared with reporters.

Praggnanandhaa vowed to maintain his winning momentum, telling ANI he aims to perform his best in upcoming tournaments. The finals saw him overcome a tense tiebreaker against Gukesh, rallying from an initial loss to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory. His sister, Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, praised his dedication, highlighting the hard work behind his achievement. (ANI)

